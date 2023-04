Chase Lewis went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Breese Central to a 14-4 victory over Freeburg.

Lewis picked up the win for Breese Central. He gave up just two earned runs on six hits in six innings of work.

Breese Central (7-6) will play Wood River at Norris Dorsey Field on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Freeburg (6-8) hosts Columbia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.