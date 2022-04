Jordan Bradley went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Brentwood to a 13-1 victory over Principia.

Jackson Curd picked up the win for Brentwood. He gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work. Principia hurler JC Whitelock was charged with the loss.

Brentwood (6-5) plays at Hancock on Saturday at 11 a.m. Principia (7-6) will host St. Louis Patriots on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.