Recap: Carbondale topples Althoff

Carbondale topped Althoff 5-2 Tuesday at Althoff.

Althoff hurler Hank Gomric was the losing pitcher.

Carbondale (7-7) plays at home against Althoff on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Althoff (9-12) travels to Carbondale on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

