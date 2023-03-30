Recap: Carlinville edges Williamsville StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Henry Kufa went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Carlinville to a 6-4 victory over Williamsville.Carlinville (4-0) hosts Greenfield, Illinois on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Henry Kufa 03-30-2023 Sports Baseball STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vianney holds off Lindbergh to earn repeat tournament title SAPPINGTON — Vianney sophomores Trey Jozwiakowski, Nick Steurer and Jayden Furgason answered the call when the moment was there for them to step up. Baseball season preview spotlight: Timberland's Hachman ready to fire after battling past injuries WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it. Ludwig's early homer, Sullivan's gem lift Zumwalt West past Francis Howell for Troy title TROY, Mo. — It was like Tanner Sullivan was an artist and the strike zone was his canvas. Zareh, McDowell help deliver Webster Groves' first win over Kirkwood since 2019 WEBSTER GROVES — Fate brought together Webster Groves senior William Zareh and junior Brayden McDowell this season. Recap: Francis Howell pounds Sikeston Brady Wilson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, three extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Francis Howell to a 16-1 victory over Sikeston.