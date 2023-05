Jacob Ruscher went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Carlyle to a 6-0 victory over Okawville.

Matthew Guthrie struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Carlyle.

Carlyle (5-13) will host Centralia, Illinois on Saturday at 10 a.m. Okawville (1-19) plays at home against Pinckneyville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.