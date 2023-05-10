Recap: Carlyle edges Du Quoin StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 10, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carlyle outlasted visiting Du Quoin 13-12 in nine innings Wednesday. Carlyle hurler Jon Schmitt was credited with the win.Carlyle (6-15) travels to Gibault on Friday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Dylan Mollett Hayden Huels Matthew Guthrie Jon Schmitt 05-10-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dunahue thankful for lifetime of memories as Francis Howell North baseball coach Francis Howell North is scheduled to host "Coach Dunahue Appreciation Day" on Saturday during a home doubleheader against Holt. De Smet shakes off early deficit, beats Seckman to get back on winning track CREVE COEUR — Sophomore Landon Edmonds may stand just 5-foot-9 from the top of his ballcap to the bottom of his spikes, but the right fielder … Clark twirls gem to lift Fort Zumwalt West over Francis Howell for share of GAC South title O'FALLON, Mo. — Carson Clark was in a zone on the mound after an early hiccup Wednesday afternoon. Father McGivney not feeling any pressure as it improves to 29-0 GLEN CARBON — It would be hard for anyone on Father McGivney's baseball roster to ignore. Feldt keys CBC's offensive attack in home win over Oakville TOWN AND COUNTRY — His biceps may hurt later on tonight, but at the moment, Andrew Feldt didn't feel a thing.