Andrew Feldt went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead CBC to a 11-1 victory over Oakville.

Peter Underwood was credited with the win for CBC. Connor Gang suffered the loss for Oakville.

CBC (23-12) will host Jackson on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Oakville (12-12) plays at home against Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.