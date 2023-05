Kyle Byrne went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead CBC to a 14-4 victory over Chaminade.

Kyan Franklin was credited with the win for CBC. Carson Cosby of Chaminade went 2-for-2 with an RBI and one run scored. Chaminade hurler Carter Mercer was charged with the loss.

CBC (21-11) goes on the road to play Rock Bridge on Saturday at 11 a.m. Chaminade (5-17) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Saturday at 9 a.m.