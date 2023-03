Ryan Stevens went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead CBC to a 11-8 victory over Marquette.

Tyler Weber was the winning pitcher for CBC. Cullen Hofkamp of Marquette went 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Marquette hurler Charlie Wallis was the losing pitcher.

CBC (5-2) visits Jackson on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Marquette (3-1) goes on the road to play Rock Bridge at 6 p.m today.