 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: CBC waltzes over Vianney

  • 0

CBC breezed by visiting Vianney 9-0 Thursday.

Evan Margherita was credited with the win for CBC.

CBC (16-10) hosts Westminster on Monday at 4:45 p.m. Vianney (10-14) hosts Lutheran South on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News