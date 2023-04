Will Graham went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored to lead Centralia, Illinois to a 15-0 victory over Cahokia.

Nolan Pryor picked up the win for Centralia, Illinois.

Centralia, Illinois (8-5) will host Murphysboro on Saturday at 11 a.m. Cahokia (0-3) plays Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field on Tuesday, May 2 at 4:30 p.m.