Cruz Harlan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Centralia, Illinois to a 10-0 victory over Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Lane Griffin was the winning pitcher for Centralia, Illinois.

Centralia, Illinois (13-10) plays at Carlyle on Saturday at 10 a.m. Mount Vernon, Illinois (6-5) travels to Belleville West on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m.