Charlie Burt went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Chaminade to a 9-7 victory over Alton.

Carter Mercer was the winning pitcher for Chaminade. Jayden Diaz of Alton went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Logan Bogard was tagged with the loss for Alton.