Recap: Chaminade squeaks by Duchesne
StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Apr 1, 2023
Chaminade edged visiting Duchesne 6-5 Saturday.Chaminade (2-5) hosts SLUH on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Duchesne (6-3) visits Hazelwood West on Tuesday at noon.