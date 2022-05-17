 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Chaminade topples Westminster

Chaminade toppled Westminster 10-5 Tuesday at Westminster.

Quinn Council was the winning pitcher for Chaminade.

Chaminade (16-15) will host Parkway Central on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Westminster finishes the season at 18-15.

