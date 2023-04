Chester beat New Athens 7-4 Wednesday at New Athens.

Gannon Birkner of New Athens went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Nolan Parker suffered the loss for New Athens.

Chester (4-3) plays at home against Valmeyer on Friday at 4:30 p.m. New Athens (8-6) will host Freeburg on Friday at 4:30 p.m.