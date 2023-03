Christ Our Rock Lutheran trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 8-5 win over Alton Marquette Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park.

Skyler Schuster of Alton Marquette went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hayden Sherman was the losing pitcher for Alton Marquette.

Christ Our Rock Lutheran (1-0) will host Alton Marquette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (7-2) plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.