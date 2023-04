August Frankford went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Civic Memorial to a 11-0 victory over Jerseyville.

Civic Memorial hurler Sam Buckley was credited with the win. Easton Heafner was the losing pitcher for Jerseyville.

Civic Memorial (7-5) hosts Jerseyville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Jerseyville (7-7) travels to Civic Memorial on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.