Civic Memorial trailed by six after five innings but rallied for an 7-6 win over Granite City Friday at Granite City.

Brayden Prott was the winning pitcher for Civic Memorial.

Civic Memorial (10-7) goes on the road to play Highland on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Granite City (4-12) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Monday at 4:30 p.m.