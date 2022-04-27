 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Collinsville pounds Alton

Collinsville routed visiting Alton 10-0 Wednesday.

Alton hurler Alex Siatos was tagged with the loss.

Collinsville (10-14) travels to Highland on Saturday at 10 a.m. Alton (5-14) travels to Father McGivney on Saturday at 11 a.m.

