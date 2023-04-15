Kolby Anderson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Collinsville to a 15-7 victory over Alton Marquette.

CJ Schaaf picked up the win for Collinsville. Hayden Sherman of Alton Marquette went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Jack Pruitt was the losing pitcher for Alton Marquette.

Collinsville (9-4) will play Edwardsville at Tom Pile Field on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (11-6) will play Columbia at Eagleview Elementary on Monday at 4:30 p.m.