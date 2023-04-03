Ethan Bagwell went 4-for-4 with an RBI, three extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Collinsville to a 13-7 victory over Civic Memorial.

Bryce Lemp struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the victory for Collinsville. Civic Memorial got big offensive contributions from August Frankford (3-for-4, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Bryer Arview (2-for-2, one extra base hit, two runs scored). Sam Buckley suffered the loss for Civic Memorial.