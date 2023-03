Kris Alcorn went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Collinsville to a 10-0 victory over Granite City.

Collinsville (3-2) plays at home against Mascoutah on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Granite City (2-3) goes on the road to play Belleville West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.