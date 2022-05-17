 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Collinsville squeaks by Granite City

Collinsville squeaked by Granite City 10-8 Tuesday at Granite City.

Cole McClusky picked up the win for Collinsville.

Collinsville (13-18) travels to Granite City at 6:30 p.m today. Granite City (12-15) hosts Collinsville at 6:30 p.m today.

