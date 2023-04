Alex Schreckenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Columbia to a 13-1 victory over Breese Central.

Dominic Voegele picked up the win for Columbia. He gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work. Chase Lewis suffered the loss for Breese Central.

Columbia (6-1) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Breese Central (4-5) plays at home against Hillsboro, Illinois on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.