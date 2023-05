Dominic Voegele went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Columbia to a 13-0 victory over Roxana.

Lucas Riebeling was the winning pitcher for Columbia. Kael Hester was the losing pitcher for Roxana.

Columbia (22-1) plays Freeburg at Eagleview Elementary on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Roxana (8-17) plays at Granite City on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.