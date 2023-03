Reed Drabant went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Columbia to a 11-1 victory over Salem, Illinois.

Voegele picked up the win for Columbia. He gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work.

Columbia (4-1) plays Waterloo at Eagleview Elementary on Saturday at 10 a.m. Salem, Illinois (1-3) plays at home against Triad on Saturday at noon.