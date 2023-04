Columbia trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Belleville East Saturday.

Ean DiPasquale of Belleville East went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Belleville East hurler Dawson Vernier was tagged with the loss.

Columbia (11-1) will play Mater Dei at Eagleview Elementary at 2 p.m today. Belleville East (10-6) plays Mater Dei at Eagleview Elementary at noon today.