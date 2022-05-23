 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Columbia tops Althoff

Columbia beat visiting Althoff 5-1 Monday.

Dominic Voegele struck out 12 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Columbia.

Columbia (23-7) plays Vandalia at Teutopolis on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

