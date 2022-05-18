 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Columbia trounces Staunton

Columbia trounced visiting Staunton 14-4 Wednesday.

Logan Mueller was the winning pitcher for Columbia.

Columbia (22-7) plays Althoff at Alton Marquette on Saturday at 1 p.m.

