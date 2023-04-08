Recap: Creighton Prep rips SLUH StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Creighton Prep waltzed over SLUH 10-1 Saturday at GCS Ballpark. Michael Strong was the losing pitcher for SLUH.SLUH (5-7) plays CBC at Sheridan Stadium on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Michael Strong 04-08-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Baseball spotlight: Father McGivney hopes Midsouth Showdown title is kickoff to a memorable season The Griffins knocked off CBC and Edwardsville in successive games to win the tournament championship in Tennessee. Barker pitches O'Fallon to key Southwestern Conference victory against Edwardsville EDWARDSVILLE — David Barker sat helplessly on the bench Thursday after being lifted. Baseball season preview spotlight: Timberland's Hachman ready to fire after battling past injuries WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it. Recap: Timberland upends St. Dominic Timberland ripped visiting St. Dominic 15-7 Monday. Vianney holds off Lindbergh to earn repeat tournament title SAPPINGTON — Vianney sophomores Trey Jozwiakowski, Nick Steurer and Jayden Furgason answered the call when the moment was there for them to step up.