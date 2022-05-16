 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Crystal City routs Bismarck

Crystal City triumphed over visiting Bismarck 12-2 Monday.

Crystal City hurler Evan Wolfe was the winning pitcher.

Crystal City (9-7) plays St. Vincent at Perryville City Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Bismarck ends its season with a 2-3 record.

