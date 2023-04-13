Recap: Crystal City upends Delta StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crystal City waltzed over visiting Delta 11-3 Thursday. Crystal City hurler Evan Wolfe was credited with the win.Crystal City (3-8) hosts Jefferson on Friday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Cyle Schaumburg Evan Wolfe 04-13-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Baseball spotlight: Trentmann helping deal up a special season for Washington WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grant Trentmann has weaved a masterful start to his senior baseball season Barker pitches O'Fallon to key Southwestern Conference victory against Edwardsville EDWARDSVILLE — David Barker sat helplessly on the bench Thursday after being lifted. Recap: CBC topples SLUH CBC toppled SLUH 4-1 Monday at Sheridan Stadium. Recap: Wesclin topples Christ Our Rock Hayden Bernreuter went 4-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Wesclin to a 8-4 victory over Christ … Recap: Kirkwood defeats Pattonville Kirkwood slipped past Pattonville 5-3 Monday at Pattonville.