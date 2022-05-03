 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: De Smet slips past Chaminade

De Smet edged Chaminade 2-1 Tuesday at Chaminade.

Charlie Weber was the losing pitcher for Chaminade.

De Smet (12-11) will host Jackson on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Chaminade (11-13) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

