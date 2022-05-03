Recap: De Smet slips past Chaminade

De Smet edged Chaminade 2-1 Tuesday at Chaminade.
Charlie Weber was the losing pitcher for Chaminade.
De Smet (12-11) will host Jackson on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Chaminade (11-13) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
De Smet edged Chaminade 2-1 Tuesday at Chaminade.
Charlie Weber was the losing pitcher for Chaminade.
De Smet (12-11) will host Jackson on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Chaminade (11-13) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
EDWARDSVILLE — On paper, everything looked fine last year during Spencer Stearns’ junior baseball season at Edwardsville High.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Emotions were riding high in the dugout Wednesday afternoon when Jeremy Lummus walked off the mound.
GLEN CARBON — Wind whipped around the ballpark Saturday as Nathan Terhaar stood in the batter's box.
COTTLEVILLE — Holt High baseball coach Trey Pirkle pulled aside starting pitcher Nolan Folks for a brief conversation Wednesday before facing …
WASHINGTON, Mo. — It was a mess he made, so Nate Kemp didn't want someone else to have to come in and clean it up.
BELLEVILLE — The statistical advantages of having Kannon Walker and Micah Georgian in Belleville East’s lineup are obvious.
Jason Motte, a nine-year major leaguer who recorded the final out for the Cardinals in their Game 7 win over Texas in the 2011 World Series, now is coaching the Christian Brothers High School baseball team from Memphis, Tennessee.
MHSBCA Rankings
TROY, Ill. — Gabe Giacoletto missed a chance earlier in the game Monday to drive home a run from third base.
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/28/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (20-0)12. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7)23. Belleville East (19-2…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.