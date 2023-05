Aaron Venneman went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and one run scored to lead DuBourg to a 16-7 victory over Grandview.

Miles Harvie picked up the win for DuBourg. Grandview hurler Levi LaLonde was the losing pitcher.

DuBourg (6-8) travels to Whitfield on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Grandview (1-16) plays DuBourg at Heine Meine on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m.