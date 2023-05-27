Recap: Edwardsville defeats Collinsville StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 27, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edwardsville squeaked by visiting Collinsville 5-4 Saturday. Collinsville hurler Ethan Bagwell was the losing pitcher.Collinsville finishes the season at 16-15. 0 Comments Tags Ethan Bagwell 05-27-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Reidel adjusts to finish Fort Zumwalt South's district title game win over St. Dominic The Bulldogs advanced to face Summit on Saturday in the Class 5 quarterfinals. Lafayette completes run of upsets by topping Vianney for district crown KIRKWOOD — When the ball left his bat, Lafayette High senior Tripp Johns thought he had a home run. Barnett, Brantingham power John Burroughs into final four for first time since 2002 The Bombers won 4-0 in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Kennett. Schirmer, Festus roll past Windsor for third consecutive district championship The Tigers, last season's Class 5 runner-up, are one victory from making their second final four appearance in a row. Belleville West rallies late to upset Belleville East in Class 4A regional semifinal The Maroons had lost to the rival Lancers twice in the regular season. They advanced to face O'Fallon in the regional final.