Cole Funkhouser went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Edwardsville to a 15-0 victory over SLUH.

Chiarodo was the winning pitcher for Edwardsville. Garrett Shearer was the losing pitcher for SLUH.

Edwardsville (4-1) visits Sacred Heart-Griffin on Monday at 4:30 p.m. SLUH (2-5) will play Parkway South at Sheridan Stadium on Monday at 4:15 p.m.