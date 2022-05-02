 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville rips De Smet

  • 0

Edwardsville ripped visiting De Smet 9-0 Monday.

Nick Panagos was charged with the loss for De Smet.

Edwardsville (22-0) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. De Smet (11-11) plays at Chaminade on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

