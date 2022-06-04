 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville routs Minooka

Spencer Stearns went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Edwardsville to a 10-0 victory over Minooka.

Edwardsville (33-4) will play Plainfield North at Illinois Wesleyan University on Monday at 6 p.m.

