Recap: Edwardsville routs Minooka

Spencer Stearns went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Edwardsville to a 10-0 victory over Minooka.
Edwardsville (33-4) will play Plainfield North at Illinois Wesleyan University on Monday at 6 p.m.
OZARK — Reality didn't set in immediately Friday for Festus High senior Conner McDonald.
Mike Menley shared a look with his two seniors as they celebrated on the field in East Prairie.
CARBONDALE — It took a while for Dom Voegele to settle in on the mound Monday.
Conner McDonald has been a graduated member of the Festus High class of 2022 for eight days now, but he and the other five seniors on the Tige…
TROY, Ill. — Austin Brown missed out on pitching in a Major League Baseball stadium, but he'll gladly take what happened Wednesday afternoon instead.
OZARK — Brysen Nepute's voice was raspy from yelling, and he was just plum exhausted.
EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville baseball team needed a different game plan the second time around against Belleville East junior Zander Mueth.
TROY, Ill. — Zane Timon sports a tattoo just above his left elbow with the words “Heaven Has My Hero” emblazoned at the top, a stopwatch in th…
Logan Mueller tossed the ball toward first base like he had a million times before.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Marquette appears to bring out the best in Lindbergh junior left-hander Dane Bjorn.
