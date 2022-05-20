 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville topples O'Fallon

Edwardsville beat O'Fallon 8-3 Friday at Blazier Field.

Edwardsville (28-4) plays Springfield, Illinois at Tom Pile Field on Saturday at 10 a.m. O'Fallon (25-6) travels to Triad on Saturday at 10 a.m.

