Recap: Edwardsville topples O'Fallon

Edwardsville beat O'Fallon 8-3 Friday at Blazier Field.
Edwardsville (28-4) plays Springfield, Illinois at Tom Pile Field on Saturday at 10 a.m. O'Fallon (25-6) travels to Triad on Saturday at 10 a.m.
WILDWOOD — Marquette senior outfielder Josh Syfert came close to hitting his second home run of the season in the opening inning of Monday's C…
CHESTERFIELD — Visibly, Elijah Kjellberg appeared unfazed by the situation.
BREESE — Tyler Robertson didn't know how many pitches he had unleashed Wednesday.
Wyatt Brown wanted the ball in Wednesday's Class 4 District 3 championship game against Herculaneum.
ST. PETERS — Lukas McGill was understandably emotional.
St. Charles West freshman pitcher Brenan Goering did a little bit of everything on Monday as the Warriors edged Orchard Farm 7-5 in a Class 4 …
AFFTON — Tony Knight knew after the first inning he was going to finish the game on the mound.
MHSBCA Rankings
EDWARDSVILLE — As has often been the case this season, Edwardsville senior Spencer Stearns was in the middle of the action Friday.
St. Charles West edged Orchard Farm 7-5 Monday at Orchard Farm.
