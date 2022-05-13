 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville tops Francis Howell

Edwardsville beat visiting Francis Howell 4-0 Friday.

Adam Shipley suffered the loss for Francis Howell.

Edwardsville (26-3) plays Jerseyville at Tom Pile Field at 6:45 p.m today. Francis Howell (27-9) plays at Troy Buchanan on Monday at 4 p.m.

