Recap: Edwardsville waltzes over Freeburg

Edwardsville upended Freeburg 11-3 Tuesday at Freeburg.

Edwardsville (25-3) plays at home against Francis Howell on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Freeburg (18-11) plays at home against Belleville West on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

