Recap: Eureka defeats Marquette

Eureka slipped past Marquette 2-0 Wednesday at Marquette.

Marquette hurler Warner Lenahan was charged with the loss.

Eureka (19-4) hosts Seckman on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Marquette (12-11) visits Troy Buchanan on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

