Recap: Eureka downs Lindbergh

Eureka edged Lindbergh 2-1 Saturday at Eureka.

Dominic Marino suffered the loss for Lindbergh.

Eureka (21-4) hosts Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (11-13) will host Kirkwood on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

