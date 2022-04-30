 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Eureka downs Lindbergh

Eureka squeaked by visiting Lindbergh 1-0 Saturday.

Drew Politte suffered the loss for Lindbergh.

Eureka (21-4) plays Lindbergh at Eureka at 12:30 p.m today. Lindbergh (11-13) will play Eureka at Eureka at 12:30 p.m today.

