Recap: Father McGivney topples Camp Point Central
Recap: Father McGivney topples Camp Point Central

Father McGivney topped visiting Camp Point Central 4-0 Monday.

Father McGivney hurler Drew Sowerwine was credited with the win.

Father McGivney (30-6) plays Newark at Illinois State University on Thursday at 10 a.m.

