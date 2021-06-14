Recap: Father McGivney topples Camp Point Central

Father McGivney topped visiting Camp Point Central 4-0 Monday.
-
O'Fallon halts Edwardsville's long win streak, advances to 4A sectional final
-
Freeburg shows appetite for victory to claim regional final over Mater Dei
-
Father McGivney blanks Greenfield to continue dream season
-
Lindsey helps O'Fallon hold off Joliet West in sectional final
-
O'Fallon continues upswing by blanking Granite City to earn sectional semifinal berth
Father McGivney hurler Drew Sowerwine was credited with the win.
Father McGivney (30-6) plays Newark at Illinois State University on Thursday at 10 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.