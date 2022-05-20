 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Father McGivney topples Wesclin

Father McGivney beat visiting Wesclin 8-5 Friday.

Rodgers picked up the win for Father McGivney.

Father McGivney (31-4) will play Mater Dei at Breese Central on Saturday at 10 a.m.

