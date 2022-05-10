Recap: Festus squeaks by Webster Groves

Festus edged visiting Webster Groves 5-4 Tuesday.
Festus hurler Ian Brown was credited with the win.
Festus (21-8) hosts Affton on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Webster Groves (9-18) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
