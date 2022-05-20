 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Festus waltzes over Hillsboro

  • 0

Festus breezed by visiting Hillsboro 7-1 Friday.

Festus (24-8) plays at home against Windsor (Imperial) on Saturday at 10 a.m. Hillsboro closes out the season with a record of 6-14.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: This spring's posteason standouts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News