Recap: Fort Zumwalt East defeats Holt

Apr 19, 2023

Fort Zumwalt East edged Holt 3-1 Wednesday at CarShield Field. Kyle Edgar was the losing pitcher for Holt.Holt (7-11) hosts St. Charles on Friday at 4:15 p.m.